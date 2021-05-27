Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (DVAX), Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dynavax (DVAX), Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD).

Dynavax (DVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 47.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, implying a 124.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

JMP Securities analyst Gobind Singh reiterated a Hold rating on Seres Therapeutics on May 25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is ranked #6188 out of 7535 analysts.

Seres Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.60, which is a 61.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Strongbridge Biopharma, Larimar Therapeutics, and Intercept Pharma.

Clearside Biomedical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, a 175.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

