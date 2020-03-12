Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (DVAX), Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) and Inmune Bio (INMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX), Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) and Inmune Bio (INMB) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07, close to its 52-week low of $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 46.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $16.00 average price target, a 337.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 35.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Proteostasis Therapeutics with a $5.33 average price target.

Inmune Bio (INMB)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Inmune Bio, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.6% and a 27.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Inmune Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

