Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (DVAX), Exelixis (EXEL) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX), Exelixis (EXEL) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report issued on June 2, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $18.00 average price target, a 108.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report issued on June 2, Andy Hsieh from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.57, implying a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report issued on June 2, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and VistaGen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $37.00 average price target, representing a 28.9% upside. In a report issued on May 26, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

