Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (DVAX), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) and Collplant Holdings (CLGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) and Collplant Holdings (CLGN) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 44.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Dynavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 40.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protagonist Therapeutics, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

Collplant Holdings (CLGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Collplant Holdings today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.9% and a 26.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Collplant Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.