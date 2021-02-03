Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (DVAX) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax on October 1 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 50.1% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Acorda Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $17.50 average price target, implying a 68.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Goldman Sachs analyst Terence Flynn reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson on January 26 and set a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $161.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Flynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Flynn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, Eli Lilly & Co, and Translate Bio.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson & Johnson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $188.67, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $183.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on JNJ: