Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (DVAX) and BELLUS Health (BLU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX) and BELLUS Health (BLU) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.22.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 56.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33, a 96.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

BELLUS Health (BLU)

BELLUS Health received a Buy rating and a $28.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 49.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 123.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

