Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (DVAX) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax on September 25 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 48.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $16.00 average price target, implying a 267.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics on September 25 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aquestive Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.83, which is a 193.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

