Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (DVAX) and Accuray (ARAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX) and Accuray (ARAY) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $16.00 average price target, representing a 193.6% upside. In a report issued on September 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Accuray (ARAY)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Accuray, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accuray with a $7.00 average price target.

