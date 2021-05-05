Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Durect (DRRX), Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Durect (DRRX), Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) with bullish sentiments.

Durect (DRRX)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Durect, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 40.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Durect has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, which is a 316.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exact Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $165.89, a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $161.00 price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.93, close to its 52-week high of $180.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 69.3% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Organogenesis Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $189.47, representing an 9.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.