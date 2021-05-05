Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Durect (DRRX) and Invitae (NVTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Durect (DRRX) and Invitae (NVTA) with bullish sentiments.

Durect (DRRX)

In a report released yesterday, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Durect, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 35.1% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Diamedica Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Durect with a $7.33 average price target.

Invitae (NVTA)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Invitae yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.50.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.1% and a 51.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Invitae with a $50.33 average price target.

