Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Durect (DRRX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Durect (DRRX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) with bullish sentiments.

Durect (DRRX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Durect today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Durect with a $6.00 average price target, a 194.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 44.1% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Eton Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, representing an 114.3% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

