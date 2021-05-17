Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) and Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) and Solid Biosciences (SLDB) with bullish sentiments.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

In a report issued on May 14, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.00, close to its 52-week high of $73.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.00.

Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on Solid Biosciences on May 14 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.49, close to its 52-week low of $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 50.4% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Solid Biosciences with a $12.75 average price target.

