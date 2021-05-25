Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dicerna Pharma (DRNA), Verona Pharma (VRNA) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dicerna Pharma (DRNA), Verona Pharma (VRNA) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) with bullish sentiments.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.11, close to its 52-week high of $32.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 41.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.86, a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Verona Pharma (VRNA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Verona Pharma, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.82, close to its 52-week low of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 41.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verona Pharma with a $21.50 average price target.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.27, close to its 52-week low of $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 36.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $10.50 average price target, which is a 206.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

