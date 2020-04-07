Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dicerna Pharma (DRNA), Regeneron (REGN) and Harvest Health & Recreation (OtherHRVSF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dicerna Pharma (DRNA), Regeneron (REGN) and Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF).

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 35.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Dicerna Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.86, representing a 69.7% upside. In a report issued on April 1, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $604.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $507.77, close to its 52-week high of $518.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis Sa, and Acceleron Pharma.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $472.59.

Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF)

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Harvest Health & Recreation, with a price target of $1.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1214 out of 6228 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harvest Health & Recreation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.40.

