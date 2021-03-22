Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) with bullish sentiments.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.80, a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, representing a 73.9% upside. In a report issued on March 18, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

