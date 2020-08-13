Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) and Dynavax (DVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) and Dynavax (DVAX) with bullish sentiments.

Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Diamedica Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 50.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Diamedica Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 46.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

