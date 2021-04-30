Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dexcom (DXCM), The Ensign Group (ENSG) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Dexcom (DXCM), The Ensign Group (ENSG) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT).

Dexcom (DXCM)

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Dexcom. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $421.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 70.3% and a 62.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dexcom with a $460.78 average price target.

The Ensign Group (ENSG)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on The Ensign Group yesterday and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 74.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Ensign Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.75.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal reiterated a Buy rating on Phathom Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Ocuphire Pharma.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00, implying a 52.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

