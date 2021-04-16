Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dexcom (DXCM) and Immunic (IMUX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dexcom (DXCM) and Immunic (IMUX) with bullish sentiments.

Dexcom (DXCM)

Merrill Lynch analyst Bob Hopkins reiterated a Buy rating on Dexcom today and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $395.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hopkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 74.8% success rate. Hopkins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Acutus Medical, and Abbott Labs.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $460.78.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Immunic (IMUX)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 46.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.75, a 267.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Aegis Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.