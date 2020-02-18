Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dexcom (DXCM) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dexcom (DXCM) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC).

Dexcom (DXCM)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Dexcom, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $283.91, close to its 52-week high of $295.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 73.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $286.64, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.98, close to its 52-week low of $60.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Ironwood Pharma, and Alnylam Pharma.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.71, a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.