Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dermira (DERM) and CytoDyn (OtherCYDY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dermira (DERM) and CytoDyn (CYDY).

Dermira (DERM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Hold rating on Dermira today and set a price target of $18.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.83, close to its 52-week high of $19.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dermira is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.92.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.09, close to its 52-week high of $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytoDyn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

