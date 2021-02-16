Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Denali Therapeutics (DNLI), ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Equillium (EQ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI), ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Equillium (EQ) with bullish sentiments.

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Denali Therapeutics today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denali Therapeutics with a $86.25 average price target, which is a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Cantor Fitzgerald also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $105.00 price target.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.53, close to its 52-week high of $10.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Corcept Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ImmunoGen with a $10.17 average price target, which is a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Equillium (EQ)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.0% and a 85.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equillium with a $16.25 average price target, representing a 53.2% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

