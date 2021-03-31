Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Delcath Systems (DCTH) and Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Delcath Systems (DCTH) and Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) with bullish sentiments.

Delcath Systems (DCTH)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Delcath Systems, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 72.9% and a 62.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delcath Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja reiterated a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 45.4% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Oncternal Therapeutics, and CNS Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Outlook Therapeutics with a $5.00 average price target.

