Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and Neurocrine (NBIX).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.56, a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Therapeutics, Molecular Templates, and Acceleron Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.20, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.