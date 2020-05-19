Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI) with bullish sentiments.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.90, representing a 28.9% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.49, close to its 52-week high of $59.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChemoCentryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.83, a 45.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

