Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Daxor (DXR), CareDx (CDNA) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Daxor (DXR), CareDx (CDNA) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO).

Daxor (DXR)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Daxor yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.74, close to its 52-week low of $8.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Ra Medical Systems.

Daxor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

CareDx (CDNA)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on CareDx today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 41.9% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.50, which is a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Allogene Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.47, close to its 52-week low of $24.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 62.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50.

