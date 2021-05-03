Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: DaVita (DVA) and Amedisys (AMED)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DaVita (DVA) and Amedisys (AMED) with bullish sentiments.

DaVita (DVA)

In a report issued on April 29, Pito Chickering from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on DaVita, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $116.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Chickering is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Chickering covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for DaVita with a $118.25 average price target.

Amedisys (AMED)

Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Bowers maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys on April 29 and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $269.85.

Bowers has an average return of 27.9% when recommending Amedisys.

According to TipRanks.com, Bowers is ranked #1393 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amedisys with a $334.29 average price target, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

