Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cytokinetics (CYTK), Omeros (OMER) and Veru (VERU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cytokinetics (CYTK), Omeros (OMER) and Veru (VERU) with bullish sentiments.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Cytokinetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50, representing a 44.4% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Omeros (OMER)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Omeros, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Veru, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 74.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veru is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.75, representing a 69.6% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

