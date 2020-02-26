Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) with bullish sentiments.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 45.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $22.00 average price target.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Puma Biotechnology today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.19, close to its 52-week low of $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 50.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Puma Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

