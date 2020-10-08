Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cytokinetics (CYTK) and PerkinElmer (PKI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cytokinetics (CYTK) and PerkinElmer (PKI) with bullish sentiments.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 44.4% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Coherus Biosciences, Unity Biotechnology, and Wave Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $42.00 average price target, implying a 140.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

PerkinElmer (PKI)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on PerkinElmer, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $127.10, close to its 52-week high of $128.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 79.5% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and NeoGenomics.

PerkinElmer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.14, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

