Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) with bullish sentiments.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 47.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Cytokinetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD maintained a Buy rating on Odonate Therapeutics today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.51, close to its 52-week low of $13.82.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #4994 out of 6915 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Odonate Therapeutics with a $50.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.