Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cytokinetics (CYTK), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Heska (HSKA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cytokinetics (CYTK), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Heska (HSKA).

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 65.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $24.33 average price target, a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.44, close to its 52-week high of $160.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 54.6% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $164.08, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Heska (HSKA)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Heska. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $152.37, close to its 52-week high of $159.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 84.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Heska has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.