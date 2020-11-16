Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cytokinetics (CYTK), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and CareDx (CDNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cytokinetics (CYTK), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and CareDx (CDNA) with bullish sentiments.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report issued on November 13, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $32.33 average price target, an 84.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report issued on November 13, Danielle Brill from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.03, close to its 52-week high of $124.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 62.6% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $130.50 average price target, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

CareDx (CDNA)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on CareDx today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.49, close to its 52-week high of $59.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CareDx with a $59.50 average price target.

