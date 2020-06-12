Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: CytoDyn (OtherCYDY), Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and SLANG Worldwide (OtherSLGWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CytoDyn (CYDY), Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) with bullish sentiments.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CytoDyn with a $4.00 average price target.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.90, close to its 52-week high of $53.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioxcel Therapeutics with a $89.00 average price target, which is an 83.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

In a report released today, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide and a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #459 out of 6667 analysts.

SLANG Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.76.

