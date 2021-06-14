Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND).

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics received a Buy rating and an $8.00 price target from JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 45.8% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CymaBay Therapeutics with a $11.22 average price target, representing a 140.6% upside. In a report issued on June 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ascendis Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $130.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 42.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $190.57.

