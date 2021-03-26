Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Brainsway (BWAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Brainsway (BWAY) with bullish sentiments.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on CymaBay Therapeutics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 45.3% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CymaBay Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.57, a 185.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.05, close to its 52-week low of $1.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.6% and a 42.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

Brainsway (BWAY)

In a report released yesterday, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 70.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brainsway is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.69, implying a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.00 price target.

