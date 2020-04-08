Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cutera (CUTR) and GW Pharma (GWPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cutera (CUTR) and GW Pharma (GWPH).

Cutera (CUTR)

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Cutera. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.06, close to its 52-week low of $9.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 42.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cutera with a $24.67 average price target.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -28.1% and a 22.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Flexion Therapeutics, PolarityTE, and Esperion.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.57, implying a 105.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

