Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Curis (CRIS) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Curis (CRIS) and Sanofi (SNYNF) with bullish sentiments.

Curis (CRIS)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Curis today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 55.9% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Curis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released yesterday, Laura Sutcliffe from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.00.

Sutcliffe has an average return of 0.6% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutcliffe is ranked #2926 out of 7030 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.85, representing a 26.6% upside. In a report issued on October 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR106.00 price target.

