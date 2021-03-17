Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Curis (CRIS), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Curis (CRIS), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT).

Curis (CRIS)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Curis. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 60.9% and a 56.1% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

In a report released today, Jacob Hughes from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 92.3% success rate. Hughes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Emergent Biosolutions, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals with a $22.33 average price target, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

In a report released today, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.54, close to its 52-week low of $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

