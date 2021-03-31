Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: CTI BioPharma (CTIC), Pfizer (PFE) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CTI BioPharma (CTIC), Pfizer (PFE) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) with bullish sentiments.

CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

In a report released today, Leah R. Cann from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma, with a price target of $7.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and SQZ Biotechnologies.

CTI BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.90, a 148.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Pfizer (PFE)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $39.86 average price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 35.6% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, representing a 130.1% upside. In a report issued on March 16, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

