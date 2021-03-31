Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: CTI BioPharma (CTIC) and TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CTI BioPharma (CTIC) and TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) with bullish sentiments.

CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to CTI BioPharma, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 44.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CTI BioPharma with a $6.90 average price target, which is a 157.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.80 price target.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCR2 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.33.

