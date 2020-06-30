Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cryolife (CRY) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cryolife (CRY) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Cryolife (CRY)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cryolife, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 55.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cryolife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.37, close to its 52-week high of $175.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.2% and a 39.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.13, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.