Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Savara (SVRA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Savara (SVRA).

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Crispr Therapeutics AG today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 41.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $95.00 average price target.

Savara (SVRA)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Hold rating on Savara today and set a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.4% and a 30.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Savara has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.30.

