Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) with bullish sentiments.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 46.9% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.29, which is a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Kymera Therapeutics, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 39.5% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kymera Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.50, implying a 66.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

