Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) with bullish sentiments.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report issued on February 13, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.85, which is a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

In a report issued on February 13, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genocea Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, implying an 867.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.