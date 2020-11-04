Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Cellectis SA (CLLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Cellectis SA (CLLS) with bullish sentiments.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 38.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.42, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Allogene Therapeutics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 43.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allogene Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.56, an 88.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Cellectis SA (CLLS)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Cellectis SA today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cellectis SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.75, which is a 99.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

