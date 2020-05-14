Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: CRH Medical (CRHM), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CRH Medical (CRHM), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with bullish sentiments.

CRH Medical (CRHM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 55.9% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CRH Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.39, a 363.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 42.2% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Theratechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.33, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

