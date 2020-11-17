Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) and Alector (ALEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) and Alector (ALEC) with bullish sentiments.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Corvus Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 39.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, representing an 117.9% upside. In a report issued on November 12, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alector (ALEC)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alector, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.73, close to its 52-week low of $9.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alector is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.