Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cortexyme (CRTX) and Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cortexyme (CRTX) and Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) with bullish sentiments.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

In a report issued on December 4, David Sherman from LifeSci Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme, with a price target of $213.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.00, close to its 52-week low of $27.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #7007 out of 7176 analysts.

Cortexyme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.00, implying a 223.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal reiterated a Buy rating on Oyster Point Pharma on December 18 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.85, close to its 52-week low of $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oyster Point Pharma with a $71.00 average price target.

