Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cortexyme (CRTX) and ConforMIS (CFMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cortexyme (CRTX) and ConforMIS (CFMS) with bullish sentiments.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Cortexyme yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cortexyme is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.33, which is a 53.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

ConforMIS (CFMS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on ConforMIS yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.75, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 51.1% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ConforMIS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50, a 233.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

