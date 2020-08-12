Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cormedix (CRMD) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cormedix (CRMD) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) with bullish sentiments.

Cormedix (CRMD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Cormedix yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 46.2% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cormedix with a $12.50 average price target.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.55, close to its 52-week low of $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.2% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, implying a 143.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

